World urged to intervene for peace in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chairman Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice Organization (JKPO), Tanveer-ul-Islam here on Sunday sought immediate international intervention to address the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

He was speaking at a webinar titled "Voices for Kashmir: Seeking Truth, Justice, and Dignity," organized by JKPO with an aim to highlight plight of Kashmiris.

Tanveer emphasized that Kashmiri Muslims were being subjected to systemic human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances for decades.

He vehemently condemned draconian measures such as arbitrary detentions and violent repression, along with the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, affecting the special autonomous status of the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Tracing the history of the Kashmir conflict, he highlighted that the denial of Kashmiris’ right to decide their future with free will gave birth to this dispute since the partition of British India in 1947.

Tanveer highlighted the importance of creating awareness among international community and civil society of influential nations about the gross human rights violations in IIOJK.

He called upon the international community to take resolute action to redress the ongoing crisis and safeguard the fundamental rights of Kashmiri Muslims, asserting that finding a just solution to the Kashmir conflict was moral obligation of world nations to bring regional stability.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pak-Kashmir Solidarity Council, Syed Arif Bahar, underscored the need of untangling the intricacies surrounding Kashmir, prioritizing the voices and narratives of Kashmiri masses in any discourse.

Professor Shahid Hassan Mir highlighted the need for international intervention in stopping human rights abuses in Kashmir, advocating for global accountability and solidarity.

Muhammad Tahir Tabasum, President Institute of Peace and Development, voiced apprehension regarding the political situation in Kashmir and the travails of political detainees, calling for their immediate release.

"The plight of political detainees in Kashmir serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing human rights debacle. The release of political detainees is not only an issue of justice but also a pivotal stride towards reinstating peace and stability in the region," he added.

Other distinguished participants of the webinar underscored the significance of inclusivity in the peace process, advocating for the empowerment of Kashmiri stakeholders and redressing underlying grievances of the Kashmiri population.

They implored the international community to demonstrate solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, championing their rights, justice, and dignity.

Moreover, the participants of the seminar adopted a resolution appealing the international community for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue based on the right to self-determination in the broader interest of peace and development of the region.