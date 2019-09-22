UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Wrong Approach': F1 Drivers Slam Reverse Grid Proposal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:50 PM

'Wrong approach': F1 drivers slam reverse grid proposal

Singapore, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Leading Formula One drivers have slammed a "reverse grid" qualification proposal to liven up the sport, with Sebestian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton among those voicing their opposition to the scheme.

Current rules make overtaking difficult and the finishing order varies little from the starting grid, leading to a sometimes dull afternoon for spectators once drivers have cleared the first turn.

Formula One owners Liberty Media have been exploring methods to shake up the starting order, including swapping the running order so the fastest qualifiers start from the back.

Nothing has yet been decided but changes could come into effect as soon as next year.

Ferrari's Vettel did not mince his words when asked about the proposal ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"I think it's complete bullshit, to be honest," he said. "I don't know which genius came up with this but it's not the solution.

It's completely the wrong approach." Reigning champ Lewis Hamilton was also scathing.

"I don't really know what to say to it. People that propose that don't really know what they're talking about," said the Briton, who leads the title race by 63 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who edged out Hamilton's Mercedes and Vettel for pole in Singapore, said he "would not be happy" with the rule change.

"I'm a lot happier to start first tomorrow but yeah, I don't think it's the solution for Formula One," the 21-year-old said.

"I think the best shall win and start in the best place and not reversing that order. I don't think it's the solution."Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said any change risked putting off fans.

"My opinion is we have a really strong weekend format," he said. "We should be very careful with experimenting with audiences of hundreds of millions throughout the season."

Related Topics

Mercedes Hamilton Singapore Media From Best Race Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.