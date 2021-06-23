UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xenith PR Recognized As "Leading Innovators Of The Communications Industry – Pakistan" At AI Business Excellence Awards

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Xenith PR recognized as

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Xenith Public Relations (Pvt.) Ltd, one of the pioneers of the PR industry in Pakistan and an affiliate of Fleishman Hillard (Omnicom PR Group), has been recognized as the "Leading Innovators of the Communications IndustryPakistan" by Acquisition International (AI) at its 8th annual Business Excellence Awards.

Launched in 2010 as an international digital business magazine committed to keeping its corporate readers updated on the latest business knowledge, insight, and news they need, AI organizes a number of award programs annually to acknowledge businesses for their hard work and contributions in their respective fields of expertise, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This year's AI Business Excellence Awards were especially focused on highlighting businesses that remained strong in the highly uncertain business environment brought about by the pandemic.

With nominations coming in from every part of the world, the judging process was driven by merit and centered around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer.

Sharing his thoughts on this major win, Raheel Nabi, Chief Disruption Officer & Director, Xenith PR said, "This is a major recognition for all of us at Xenith PR, and it goes to credit the hard work being put in by the entire team – especially during a period of immense global volatility due to the ongoing pandemic.

At Xenith PR, we have been focused on constant innovation, be it internal or external, to deliver results that matter the most to our clients and partners.

This starts from adapting to a complete work-from-home structure and goes all the way to rapidly increasing our service offerings – all with the same passion, mastery, and quality that we have been known for, for almost 22 years." Operating for a little over 2 decades, Xenith PR has cemented its place as one of the leading Public Relations firms of Pakistan – representing a suite of established national and international companies.

Being an agile, full-service communications agency, Xenith PR offers customized multi-layered innovative communication solutions, driving meaningful results for each one of its clients from diverse sectors.

Leveraging the global expertise and reach of its international affiliate, the agency has been quick to understand the evolutionary nature of communications from day one.

Identifying these ever-changing dynamics of the communications industry, Xenith PR has been constantly increasing its service portfolio, which now spans Digital Marketing, Event Management & Merchandise, Corporate Trainings & Consultation, and Influencer Marketing.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Same Event All From Industry Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

32 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

41 minutes ago

Guterres Urges Berlin Conference Participants to B ..

7 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

8 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker NA inaugurates AirSial Airline serv ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.