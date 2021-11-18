UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping's Works Published In Languages Of SCO Countries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Xi Jinping's works published in languages of SCO countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :An event marking the publishing of Chinese President Xi Jinping's works in the languages of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held in Beijing.

Eight books made their debut the first volume of 'Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' in Pashto, Dari, Hindi, Sinhalese and Uzbek; the second volume in Uzbek, as well as 'Zhejiang, China: A New Vision for Development' and 'The Belt and Road Initiative' in Russian, CGTN reported.

The event was jointly sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the China International Publishing Group.

The works by President Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, open a window for the SCO countries to understand the CPC and China in the new era, said Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office.

SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov and diplomats to China from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Sri Lanka, among others, attended the event.

