UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'You'll Be Champion One Day': Monfils Hands Auger-Aliassime Fourth Final Loss

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

'You'll be champion one day': Monfils hands Auger-Aliassime fourth final loss

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Gael Monfils defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Rotterdam Open for a second straight year, handing the Canadian teenager his fourth loss in four career finals.

Monfils, seeded third, has now won his last 10 matches at the Dutch tournament after claiming the 2019 title over Stan Wawrinka.

The trophy was the second in as many weeks for 33-year-old Monfils, champion last weekend in Montpellier.

The French showman was tested at the end, however, with his 19-year-old opponent salvaging four match points while trailing a set and 5-2.

Monfils praised his 21st-ranked opponent.

"You're young, you improve fast and you will win this tournament and others for sure if you keep going like this," said the champion who now has 10 career titles.

Auger-Aliassime, who first played the tournament in 2018, was pleased with his week.

However, he has now lost all four of his ATP finals following defeats in Rio de Janeiro, Lyon and Stuttgart in 2019.

He was also a member of the Canadian side which lost to Spain in last year's Davis Cup final.

"Bravo Gael, I'm happy for you. It was tough for me, losing my fourth career final, but I had an amazing week," said the Canadian.

Monfils secured the opening set with two breaks of serve and looked like running away with the second.

But the Canadian youngster fought back in the eighth game of the set, breaking for 3-5 and clawing back to 4-5 before Monfils finally prevailed in 87 minutes.

Related Topics

Young Rio De Janeiro Montpellier Lyon Stuttgart Rotterdam Spain Sunday 2018 2019 National University All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

2 hours ago

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.