Young Sudanese Inventor Utilizes Electronic Waste To Build Robots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KHARTOUM, Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Moatasem Jibril, a young man from Sudan, is realizing his dream of conducting technological experiments to manufacture robots by using recycled electronic waste.

Despite modest capabilities and living in a mud house in the city of Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, Jibril did not give up on his dream of making a robot even after having to quit university due to the deteriorating economic conditions of his family.

For about ten years, Jibril has been trying to create robots in a narrow space inside his family house, and he challenges poverty by working daily in the market to earn money to purchase the materials he needs for his project. He hopes that his dream will be funded by any businessman or institution.

Sudan is suffering from many crises, starting with a shortage of basic and imported commodities, as well as the depreciation of the local Currency, in addition to the government's measures to lift fuel subsidies at the request of the International Monetary Fund in 2021.

- Childhood dream Jibril's dream of making robots arose from his childhood, inspired by cartoons.

"Making robots is a dream that has been in my mind since childhood, and I try hard to turn my dream into reality," he said.

He started making robots nine years ago after watching many movies that talk about inventors.

The young man mainly relies on the electronic waste that he obtains at a low price from local markets to build his robots since the basic components exceed his financial ability.

He is searching continuously and painstakingly in electronic markets on the internet for any electronic parts offered for sale that are suitable for his industry to buy them at reasonable prices.

Sudan is witnessing fluctuations in the abundance of foreign exchange, which raises the cost of imports and bears the final consumer the exchange rate differences, in addition to the rise in global prices, especially fuel and food.

