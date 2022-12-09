UrduPoint.com

"Zero-carbon" Heating, Electricity Project In Tibet Readied

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LHASA, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :With the successful electrification of a 110-kV booster station in Tibet's Ngari Prefecture, the local "zero-carbon" solar photovoltaic energy storage project has been readied to further enhance the supply capacity of clean energy in the autonomous region.

Upon completion, the project is expected to provide an average of 357.95 million kWh of clean electricity to the power grid each year and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by about 254,000 tonnes.

The project, developed by the China General Nuclear Power Corporation and located south of Shiquanhe Town, is expected to guarantee 1.5 million square meters of clean heating.

According to the regional government plan, by 2025, Tibet will build a national demonstration zone for clean and renewable energy, with the installed capacity of hydropower built and under construction exceeding 15 million kilowatts, and the installed capacity of photovoltaic solar energy exceeding 10 million kilowatts.

