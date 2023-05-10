Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) VC inaugurates ICU ,HDU for emergency patients at LU hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The vice chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof. Ikram Din Ujan on Wednesday inaugurated the ICU and HDU established at LU hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro for emergency and casualty patients.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Professor Ikram Din Ujan said that Liaquat University Hospital was a major hospital providing emergency medical facilities to more than 2000 patients daily.

This hospital was providing state of the art treatment facilities with foreign trained doctors.

The MS Shahid islam Junejo said that patients are being brought to the emergency department of the hospital 24 hours a day and ICU and HDU equipped with ventilator facilities are also available for them.

The accident department already has facilities for CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound and other tests, while more ICU, HDU and modern ventilators have been added,the MS said.

He said it was the top priority of the provincial government and especially the provincial health minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechuho to provide all possible treatment facilities to the poor patients.

He said that Dr. Mehmood Soomro, a foreign trained faculty member, was appointed for the emergency department in Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, who will be available in the hospital round the clock for taking care of the patients.

Dr Riaz Ahmed Raja, Dr Asadullah Makhdoom, Dr Kashif Memon and other senior doctors were also present on the occasion.