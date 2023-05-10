UrduPoint.com

Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences (LUMHS) VC Inaugurates ICU ,HDU For Emergency Patients At LU Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) VC inaugurates ICU ,HDU for emergency patients at LU hospital

The vice chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof. Ikram Din Ujan on Wednesday inaugurated the ICU and HDU established at LU hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro for emergency and casualty patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The vice chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof. Ikram Din Ujan on Wednesday inaugurated the ICU and HDU established at LU hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro for emergency and casualty patients.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Professor Ikram Din Ujan said that Liaquat University Hospital was a major hospital providing emergency medical facilities to more than 2000 patients daily.

This hospital was providing state of the art treatment facilities with foreign trained doctors.

The MS Shahid islam Junejo said that patients are being brought to the emergency department of the hospital 24 hours a day and ICU and HDU equipped with ventilator facilities are also available for them.

The accident department already has facilities for CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound and other tests, while more ICU, HDU and modern ventilators have been added,the MS said.

He said it was the top priority of the provincial government and especially the provincial health minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechuho to provide all possible treatment facilities to the poor patients.

He said that Dr. Mehmood Soomro, a foreign trained faculty member, was appointed for the emergency department in Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, who will be available in the hospital round the clock for taking care of the patients.

Dr Riaz Ahmed Raja, Dr Asadullah Makhdoom, Dr Kashif Memon and other senior doctors were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Accident Poor Hyderabad Jamshoro Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

50 seconds ago
 Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PT ..

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, A ..

51 seconds ago
 Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requiremen ..

Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements as Mandates Expire - Poll

53 seconds ago
 Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counte ..

Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counter Riots - Police

54 seconds ago
 Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arr ..

Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arrested in Pakistan - Reports

56 seconds ago
 SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.