Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for providing ample role to women in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the role of women in the development of country is important and they should be given ample opportunities in politics to move forward.

While talking to APP, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that women's passion is valuable and they need to provide active role in society building.

"There are important tasks that need attention, including education, the second skills development, and the third is the mainstreaming of women" he added. Muslim League women should play their full role in the upcoming elections, he urged.

He said that Muslim League women are determined for the development of country and will play a full-fledged role in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Farrukh Khan told APP that more than half of the country's population consists of women, they hold an important position in every respect, so as long as we support our women.

The dream of national development will not be fulfilled until we do not carry it, she added. Pakistani women are showing their talent in every field, she said adding that the day is not far when we all together will lay the foundation of a strong and stable Pakistan.

