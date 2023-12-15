Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman orders appointments at public sector universities

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday approved summaries of various universities regarding appointments, nominations and additional charge on various administrative posts at public-sector universities of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday approved summaries of various universities regarding appointments, nominations and additional charge on various administrative posts at public-sector universities of the province.

However, the governor emphasised permanent appointments on the statutory posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Treasurer during the period of additional charge.

Governor Balighur Rehman nominated Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, Department of Mechanical Engineering, UET, as Pro Vice-Chancellor (VC) UET for a period of three years or till his retirement, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Kamal, Principal Government Graduate College for Women, Margzar Colony, Lahore, has been nominated as syndicate member of the University of Punjab for a period of three years, or till the completion of her term as principal, whichever is earlier.

The governor entrusted the additional charge of the post of Registrar, University of Health Sciences (UHS), to Prof. Dr. Sara, Head Department of Oral Biology, UHS.

He nominated Prof. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Sahiwal University, as member of the Syndicate of Government College Women University GCU (W) Faisalabad, and approved appointment of Dr. Muhammad Asif Raza as Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan for a period of three years.

Apart from this, he assigned additional charge of the post of Controller of Examinations of Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib, to Muhammad Ashraf, Controller of Examinations, University of Education Lahore. Governor Punjab also nominated Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, VC Rawalpindi Women University, as member of the Board of Governors of Namal University Mianwali for a period of three years.

The governor nominated Prof. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor Sahiwal University, as member Board of Governors (BoG) Minhaj University Lahore, for a period of three years.

The governor as chancellor, assigned additional charge of the post of Treasurer to Muhammad Farooq Azam, Additional Treasurer, Narowal University, for a period of six months, while additional charge of the post of Treasurer of Mianwali University, was assigned to Muttee-ur-Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of Business Administration, University of Mianwali, for a period of six months, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post.

Further, the governor assigned the additional charge of the post of Controller of Examinations, University of Mianwali, to Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Mianwali University, for a period of six months or till the arrival of regular incumbent.