Village fire kills woman, injures 2 besides gutting 16 houses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A woman lost her life and two more persons were injured in a fire which engulfed 16 katcha houses in village Allan Burdi in the limits of Seri police station here on Tuesday.

The police informed that the fire likely stoved from some stove while dried sugarcane sticks helped the fire to spread to the surrounding houses.

The police added that the people lost all their belongings to the raging blazes.

The teams of Fire Brigade of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rescue 1122 later doused the fire.

The deceased has been identified as a physically challenged woman, 40 years old Shabiran Manganhar, while 50 years old Haseena Mumtaz Manganhar and 20 years old Waqar Manganhar sustained burns injuries.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's burns ward.

