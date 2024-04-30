Open Menu

Village Fire Kills Woman, Injures 2 Besides Gutting 16 Houses

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Village fire kills woman, injures 2 besides gutting 16 houses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A woman lost her life and two more persons were injured in a fire which engulfed 16 katcha houses in village Allan Burdi in the limits of Seri police station here on Tuesday.

The police informed that the fire likely stoved from some stove while dried sugarcane sticks helped the fire to spread to the surrounding houses.

The police added that the people lost all their belongings to the raging blazes.

The teams of Fire Brigade of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rescue 1122 later doused the fire.

The deceased has been identified as a physically challenged woman, 40 years old Shabiran Manganhar, while 50 years old Haseena Mumtaz Manganhar and 20 years old Waqar Manganhar sustained burns injuries.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's burns ward.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Hyderabad Rescue 1122 Women All From

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

4 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

4 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

4 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

5 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

5 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

8 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

8 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan