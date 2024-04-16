Open Menu

03 Including 2 Children Drown In Tributary

Published April 16, 2024

03 including 2 children drown in tributary

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Two children lost their lives after drowning in a river tributary in Malala area here on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 officials said two children named Ateeq (7), son of Attaullah and Abu Bakr (6), residents of Malala drowned while walking alongside the river tributary.

Rescue officials and locals retrieved the children from the fast-flowing water and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Timergara where the doctors pronounced them as dead. Bodies of both the children were later handed over to heirs.

In another incident in Gosam area a youth named Rizwan fell into a tributary and drowned. Rescue workers said a search for the body of the missing youth was underway.

