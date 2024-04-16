07 hotels seal over selling bread on high prices in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) District administration raided and sealed seven hotels of the city over selling bread (roti) on high prices. Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar raided and sealed the renowned hotels of the city including Dilpasand hotel, Lahori hotel, Tasty hotel, Khan hotel, non-shops like Hamad Peshawari Non shop and Ghousia were also sealed.

Cases were also being got registered against the hotel owners under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Mr Nasir Shahzad said that action would also be taken against the hotels those stopped selling bread due to government fixed rates.

He said that the sale of bread at official prices would also be ensured at every cost as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

