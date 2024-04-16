Open Menu

07 Hotels Seal Over Selling Bread On High Prices In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

07 hotels seal over selling bread on high prices in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) District administration raided and sealed seven hotels of the city over selling bread (roti) on high prices. Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar raided and sealed the renowned hotels of the city including Dilpasand hotel, Lahori hotel, Tasty hotel, Khan hotel, non-shops like Hamad Peshawari Non shop and Ghousia were also sealed.

Cases were also being got registered against the hotel owners under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Mr Nasir Shahzad said that action would also be taken against the hotels those stopped selling bread due to government fixed rates.

He said that the sale of bread at official prices would also be ensured at every cost as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

APP/kmr-sak

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Hotel Sale Nasir Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

3 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

3 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

4 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

6 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

17 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan