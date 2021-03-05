UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

1 killed, 4 injured in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :One person was killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between coach and trailer near at Makhdoom Pur Multan road on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger bus was heading forwards on its way when suddenly it collided with a trailer near at Makhdoom Pur.

The incident took place due to over speeding.

As a result, a person died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to district headquarters hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Road Died Coach

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

10 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

10 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

11 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.