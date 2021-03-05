1 killed, 4 injured in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :One person was killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between coach and trailer near at Makhdoom Pur Multan road on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger bus was heading forwards on its way when suddenly it collided with a trailer near at Makhdoom Pur.

The incident took place due to over speeding.

As a result, a person died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to district headquarters hospital.