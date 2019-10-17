1 Killed, Two Hurts In Pakpattan Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Atleast one person was killed and another two sustained injuries when a speeding loaded truck rammed into a roadside tree near Pakpattan early Thursday morning.
Police said, an over speeding truck was collided with a tree on Marlay Chuk Pakpattan as a result one person killed on the spot and two others were critically wounded in the accident.
The injured and the bodies were shifted to Hospital, rescue workers said.