1 killed, two hurts in Pakpattan road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Atleast one person was killed and another two sustained injuries when a speeding loaded truck rammed into a roadside tree near Pakpattan early Thursday morning.

Police said, an over speeding truck was collided with a tree on Marlay Chuk Pakpattan as a result one person killed on the spot and two others were critically wounded in the accident.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to Hospital, rescue workers said.