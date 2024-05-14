10 Drug Dealers, Liquor Suppliers Arrested In Major Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The police apprehended 10 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 5 kg drugs, 85 liters of liquor from their possession during operation here on Tuesday.
Gujjar Khan police during course of action nabbed drug dealer Abid and recovered 1.6 kg drug from his possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested Hasnain and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Jatali police nabbed Naveed Akhtar and recovered 1.1 kg from his possession and 15 liters of liquor was recovered from Ahmed Hassan.
Following operation, Bani police recovered 45 liters of liquor from Salman.
The city police recovered 10 bottles of liquor from Asif.
Dhamyal police recovered 600 grams of charas from Wajahat and 20 liters of liquor was recovered from Ghulam Abbas.
Taxila police recovered 550 grams of charas from Tahir.
Waris Khan police recovered 150 grams of ice from Malik.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.
SSP Operations commended the police teams' performance and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.
He also emphasized that the crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be continued to combat the menace effectively.
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education is key to break the shackles of poverty: ED VoV7 minutes ago
-
Two units sealed16 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi presents a copy of 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims' to Saudi Ambassador16 minutes ago
-
Azad demands concerned quarters to nab culprits behind labourers killing in Gwadar17 minutes ago
-
Kundi advocates dialogues with political parties for economic stability26 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for pre-floods, monsoon reviewed26 minutes ago
-
Construction of district education authority building to be completed in June: DC27 minutes ago
-
Gilani promise to take necessary measures to ensure development of ‘Waseb’36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plan to activate filtration plants36 minutes ago
-
Ombdusman office addresses citizens' complaints at doorstep36 minutes ago
-
DC orders speeding up anti-dengue surveillance36 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue department meeting37 minutes ago