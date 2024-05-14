10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers arrested in major operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The police apprehended 10 drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 5 kg drugs, 85 liters of liquor from their possession during operation here on Tuesday.

Gujjar Khan police during course of action nabbed drug dealer Abid and recovered 1.6 kg drug from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested Hasnain and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.

While, Jatali police nabbed Naveed Akhtar and recovered 1.1 kg from his possession and 15 liters of liquor was recovered from Ahmed Hassan.

Following operation, Bani police recovered 45 liters of liquor from Salman.

The city police recovered 10 bottles of liquor from Asif.

Dhamyal police recovered 600 grams of charas from Wajahat and 20 liters of liquor was recovered from Ghulam Abbas.

Taxila police recovered 550 grams of charas from Tahir.

Waris Khan police recovered 150 grams of ice from Malik.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

SSP Operations commended the police teams' performance and said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

He also emphasized that the crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be continued to combat the menace effectively.