10 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Larkana Police on Wednesday conducted a raid at gambling den in the limits of Hydari Police Station, Larkana city and arrested ten gamblers.

The arrested suspects were professional, habitual gamblers.

Kumar, Shah Muhammad, Arshad, Nadir, Ghaffar, Muhammad Ali, Jabbar, Ehsan and Nadeem red-handed and recovered gambling money from them.

A case has been registered against the accused in Hydari police station Larkana city and further investigation have been started and the criminal records of the arrested accused have also been checked.

