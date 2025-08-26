10 Injured In A Bus-trailer Collision
Published August 26, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) 10 people injured in a bus-trailer collision near Ali Akbar Chowk in the Industrial Estate area,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,this accident occurred due to oil leaked from the trailer which led both the bus and trailer overturn.
As a result,10 people sustained multiple injuries who were identified as Ayoub (33),Mushtaq(18),Khursheed Bibi(40), Shehnaz(20),Abdul Sattar(55),Muhammad Zahid(55),Sadat Ali(48),Zia ur Rehman(38)Azeem Bibi (40) and Asad (17).
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the victims to the hospital for the medical treatment.
