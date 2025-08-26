Cleanliness being monitored strictly:Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Tuesday said that cleanliness operations in Multan Division was being strictly monitored through the Punjab government’s portal to ensure the success of the "Suthra Punjab Programme," launched on the special direction of Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting of the programme here on Tuesday, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners(DC),Assistant Commissioners(AC),representatives of the six waste management companies of the division,contractors and other concerned officials.

During the meeting,officials of the Waste Management Company gave a detailed briefing on ongoing cleaning operations.

The commissioner said that the performance of all six companies in the division was under continuous review and strict action will be taken against those failing to deliver.

He warned that companies not improving their performance would face contract cancellation as per law,adding that the board of Directors has already unanimously canceled contracts of companies over poor performance.

“We cannot be satisfied with just paperwork and statistics.The public must feel real relief,”he stressed.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan directed the Deputy Commissioners to take special measures for public relief and instructed Assistant Commissioners(AC) to further improve monitoring systems for cleanliness staff in their respective tehsils.

He added that uniform cleanliness in all 14 tehsil was the real task and portal monitoring was being enforced with strictness.

The commissioner issued an ultimatum to waste management authorities to speed up monitoring,adding that only good performance would bring honour,otherwise action under the law would follow.

He said that warning letters have been issued to some companies,giving them a chance to improve their work.

Until the tendering process was completed,the Waste Management Company(WMC) will directly operate the cleaning system in Mailsi and Burewala.

The commissioner noted that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has allocated billions of rupees for public relief under this programme and every official must play a role in ensuring visible results.