Authorities Crack Down On Drug Peddlers In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police in Chiniot have launched a special campaign on Monday against drug peddlers.
According to APP correspondent, in a recent operation, Circle Bhuwana Police arrested four accused and recovered liquor and other contraband.
The Police team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali, and the Langrana Police Station team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Amir Ali, conducted the operation.
Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot5 seconds ago
-
Five killed, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner7 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding illegal mining9 seconds ago
-
AJK President ratifies University of Haveli Act20 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-202520 minutes ago
-
Civil, military leadership determine to take country forward: Rana20 minutes ago
-
Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday20 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot20 minutes ago
-
High flood expected in River Ravi at Jassar following Indian water release warning:NDMA30 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt. mobilizing all resources for flood victims: Amir Muqam30 minutes ago
-
Opposition MPAs on reserved seats refuse to take oath again, stage walkout40 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are pillars of national progress: Governor Kundi50 minutes ago