Authorities crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police in Chiniot have launched a special campaign on Monday against drug peddlers.

According to APP correspondent, in a recent operation, Circle Bhuwana Police arrested four accused and recovered liquor and other contraband.

The Police team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali, and the Langrana Police Station team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Amir Ali, conducted the operation.

Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

