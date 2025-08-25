Open Menu

DC Kohat Chaired Meeting Regarding Illegal Mining

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM

DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding illegal mining

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood chaired a meeting on Monday regarding illegal mining in the district.

According to APP correspondent, the meeting was attended by Additional DC General, AC, Additional AC, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department and other concerned officials.

Te heads of the concerned departments gave detailed information about the ongoing illegal mining in the district, its impact and the problems faced.

The DC directed all the concerned institutions to take immediate and effective legal action against the elements involved in illegal mining, establish a permanent patrol system at sensitive places and make the public aware that illegal mining is a punishable offense.

APP/azq/378

