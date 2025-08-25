KP Assembly approves two legislative bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday passed two legislative bills.

The Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam, presented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Teachers, Lecturers, Instructors, and Doctors Appointment, Deputation, Posting, and Transfer) Regulatory Amendment Bill 2025, which was passed by the House. Later, Provincial Minister Rangez Ahmad moved a motion for the approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Transport Bill 2025, which was also passed by the assembly.

The Assembly referred the issue of dangerous fishing methods to the Standing Committee. The Law Minister assured the House that the issue of Overseas Clearance Certificate's issuance and expiry dates would be resolved.

During the session, PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Kundi raised a "Call Attention Notice," stating that aquatic life, especially fish, in KP is being destroyed through dangerous methods such as electric equipment, explosives, and harmful chemicals. This is damaging both the ecosystem and natural beauty.

Parliamentary Secretary Adeel Iqbal responded that licensed fishing is allowed, and so far, Rs. 9.2 million in fines have been collected against illegal fishing, with FIRs lodged and punishments including Rs. 50,000 fine and two years imprisonment. The mover suggested that the penalties are too lenient and the matter should be referred to the Standing Committee for further review. Upon agreement, the Deputy Speaker referred the matter accordingly.

JUI member Rehana Ismail raised another "Call Attention Notice," pointing out that the police department issues Overseas Clearance Certificates for students going abroad, which include a "from" and "to" date. However, the "to" date (final date) is not accepted by some foreign authorities, causing issues for KP students. She suggested that, like Punjab, the format should reflect "from birth" to current date.

Law Minister Aftab Alam supported the concern and stated that if there is an ongoing FIR or pending case, listing a "to date" can create complications. A letter has been sent from the Home Department to the police, but no reply has been received yet. He asked the mover to share Punjab's letter so it could be discussed with the Inspector General (IG).

The opposition raised concerns over the illegal allotment of Excise Department vehicles to retired officials and former MPAs.

During the Q&A session, PML-N member Sobia Shahid alleged that government vehicles are parked at retired officials' homes. Excise Minister Khaliq-ur-Rehman replied that 98 vehicles were handed over to the administration department, which allocated them to other departments following recommendations of the Vehicle Allotment Committee under Sub-rule 14 of the 2015 Motor Vehicle Rules.

Health Adviser Ehtesham Khan declared that no one—not even someone’s father—can take money for appointments. The DHO Orakzai has been suspended, and further action will follow once the inquiry report arrives. He added that 11 officers have been dismissed so far.

Responding to MPA Aurangzeb Khan's privilege motion, the adviser stated that the health department maintains zero tolerance. FIRs were registered only because angry protesters locked the DHO office. The government will act if anyone challenges its authority. All appointments are under ETEA supervision, and inquiries are underway. He emphasized that political interference in the department has ended, and any appointment recommendations have stopped.

Aurangzeb Khan had earlier presented a privilege motion, stating that DHO Orakzai Inayat-ur-Rehman was allegedly making illegal appointments in exchange for money. He took the matter to the Chief Minister, who formed a committee including MPAs Fazal Shakoor and Arshad Ali. The committee received testimonies from citizens who claimed they paid bribes.

Even after being warned not to attend office due to public anger, the DHO allegedly issued backdated appointment letters, prompting citizens to remove him from office. The Deputy Commissioner had to intervene and assure that the DHO would be removed. However, the DHO approached DPO Hangu and filed an FIR against Aurangzeb Khan and his constituents, even though the MPA was abroad at the time.

Aurangzeb demanded the FIR be declared illegal, and that the DHO be dismissed, stating that his and the Assembly's privilege had been violated. The Deputy Speaker later referred the motion to the relevant committee.

