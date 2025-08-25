Five killed, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) At least five people were killed and four others sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Gokand Ghor area of Daggar city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the tragic accident occurred after the brakes of a Datsun vehicle failed.

Two women and a child were among the deceased.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Daggar for medical treatment.