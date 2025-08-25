Five Killed, Four Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Buner
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) At least five people were killed and four others sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Gokand Ghor area of Daggar city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the tragic accident occurred after the brakes of a Datsun vehicle failed.
Two women and a child were among the deceased.
The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Daggar for medical treatment.
