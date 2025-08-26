Open Menu

Director, UADA Transferred, Abdul Hadi Appointed New Project Director

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A major administrative change on Tuesday was implemented in Urban Area Development Authority (UADA) Kohat, as the

Current Director Abdul Kabir has been transferred from his post, while Abdul Hadi has been appointed as the new Project Director, YADA.

A formal notification had also been issued in that regard, the official sources said, adding the transfer had been made to make departmental affairs more effective and expedite ongoing development projects.

Abdul Hadi has previously served in various important positions and is considered a capable and experienced officer.

.

The Urban Area Development Authority is a key institution in terms of regional development and urban

facilities, and this change is being considered important for improving its performance.

The concerned officers have been instructed to assume new responsibilities immediately, while an announcement

Abdul Kabir’s future appointment is expected soon.

APP/azq/378

