- Home
- Pakistan
- Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march demanding return of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails
Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest March Demanding Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners From Indian Jails
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), a former puppet Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday led a protest march in occupied Srinagar demanding the return of IIOJ&K prisoners lodged in various jails in India, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the LoC.
The protest, attended by hundreds of the PDP workers and supporters, aimed to draw attention to what the party described as systemic injustices faced by Kashmiri detainees languishing in various Indian jails and the urgent need for prison and judicial reforms, the report said.
According to PDP leaders, the protest was not just about relocation but about restoring dignity, fairness, and legal safeguards for all Kashmiri prisoners detained in most of the false cases, lying behind the bars and detention centers i. different parts of India, according to the report.
The party reiterated that prisoners from the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir state,l should be lodged in local jails of the IIOJK to ensure they have proper access to legal defence and their families.
The long distance from home, PDP leaders argued, severely impacts the kashmiri prisoners’ right to a fair trial and emotional well-being due to limited family contact according to the report.
The PDP further demanded that all trials be conducted in a timely and efficient manner.
They also called for the mandatory production of accused individuals at every court hearing, stating that this was fundamental to maintaining transparency and accountability in legal proceedings.
PDP leaders also pointed to the lack of transparency in the application of remission policies in life imprisonment cases, calling for clear and fair processes without bias or political interference, the report said
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march demanding return of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly approves two legislative bills12 minutes ago
-
Ulema Council to observe Rabi-ul-Awwal as Rahmatul-lil-Alameen month: Zahid Qasmi22 minutes ago
-
Authorities crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot22 minutes ago
-
Five killed, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner22 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding illegal mining22 minutes ago
-
AJK President ratifies University of Haveli Act42 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-202542 minutes ago
-
Civil, military leadership determine to take country forward: Rana42 minutes ago
-
Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday42 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot42 minutes ago
-
High flood expected in River Ravi at Jassar following Indian water release warning:NDMA52 minutes ago