MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), a former puppet Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday led a protest march in occupied Srinagar demanding the return of IIOJ&K prisoners lodged in various jails in India, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the LoC.

The protest, attended by hundreds of the PDP workers and supporters, aimed to draw attention to what the party described as systemic injustices faced by Kashmiri detainees languishing in various Indian jails and the urgent need for prison and judicial reforms, the report said.

According to PDP leaders, the protest was not just about relocation but about restoring dignity, fairness, and legal safeguards for all Kashmiri prisoners detained in most of the false cases, lying behind the bars and detention centers i. different parts of India, according to the report.

The party reiterated that prisoners from the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir state,l should be lodged in local jails of the IIOJK to ensure they have proper access to legal defence and their families.

The long distance from home, PDP leaders argued, severely impacts the kashmiri prisoners’ right to a fair trial and emotional well-being due to limited family contact according to the report.

The PDP further demanded that all trials be conducted in a timely and efficient manner.

They also called for the mandatory production of accused individuals at every court hearing, stating that this was fundamental to maintaining transparency and accountability in legal proceedings.

PDP leaders also pointed to the lack of transparency in the application of remission policies in life imprisonment cases, calling for clear and fair processes without bias or political interference, the report said

