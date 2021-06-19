10 kanal land reserved for museum: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Saturday said 10 kanal land has been reserved for construction of a museum for preserving historical identity of over 5000 year old city of saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Saturday said 10 kanal land has been reserved for construction of a museum for preserving historical identity of over 5000 year old city of saints.

Multan is one of the oldest living cities of the world which is rich in culture, heritage and healthy traditions, the commissioner said.

Similarly, South Punjab Secretariat was also being constructed in the city, he added.

He informed that the administration wrote a letter to Secretary Tourism Punjab for forwarding the case to revenue department for transfer of the land.

Moreover, he added, Rs 800 million have also been earmarkednear Fort Kuhna Qasim under Annual Development Fund for the museum scheme.

The commissioner informed that citizens would also be allowed to put on display unique and historic items, with necessary detail description, in the museum.