10 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Skardu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :10 passengers were killed after landslide forced a passenger coach to plunge into a deep ravine on Gilgit Road near Tungus, on Sunday.

According to police officials, the bus was carrying 15 passengers when it was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu and fell into a ravine due to landsliding.

Rescue operations are underway as the injured are being evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.