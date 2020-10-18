UrduPoint.com
10 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Skardu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

10 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Skardu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :10 passengers were killed after landslide forced a passenger coach to plunge into a deep ravine on Gilgit Road near Tungus, on Sunday.

According to police officials, the bus was carrying 15 passengers when it was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu and fell into a ravine due to landsliding.

Rescue operations are underway as the injured are being evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

