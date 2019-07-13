UrduPoint.com
10 Persons Killed, 24 Injured As Passenger Bus Collides With Qingqi Rikshah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

10 persons killed, 24 injured as passenger bus collides with Qingqi rikshah

Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as passenger bus and Qinqchi rikshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as passenger bus and Qinqchi rikshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon, seven women and three men were among those who lost their lives while 24 people received injuries.

The deputy commissioner said on receiving the information about fatal road accident, the district administration arrived at the site where accident occurred and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Peoples Medical College hospital and other nearby hospitals for medical aid.

He informed that four injured passengers were discharged from Rural Health Centre Shahpur Chakar after being provided required medication while 20 others have been admitted in the hospitals of Nawabshah and Shahpur Chakar for further treatment.

