100 Modern Electric Buses On Their Way To Punjab : CM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that 100 modern electric buses have departed from Shanghai Seaport for Pakistan, marking a major step forward in providing affordable, eco-friendly, and comfortable transport facilities to the people of Punjab.

Sharing the good news on the social media platform X, the CM said that another fleet of electric buses will arrive in Punjab within a few weeks. She added that by December, the latest electric buses will be operational in every district of the province.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to affordability, she revealed that the fare of these buses will be set at just Rs.

20 per ride, ensuring easy access to modern transport for the common man.

Maryam Nawaz underscored that the new buses will be equipped with CCTV monitoring systems to protect women from harassment, as well as air-conditioning and advanced climate-control features to ensure passenger comfort.

“These comfortable buses will soon be available in every district, God willing,” the Chief Minister affirmed, terming the project a landmark initiative to modernize Punjab’s public transport system.

