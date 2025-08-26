CM extends Dhee Rani program to daughters of prisoners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a historic step by extending the scope of the “Dhee Rani Program” to include the daughters of prisoners. The initiative follows appeals made by inmates who requested support for their daughters’ marriages under the scheme.

On the CM’s directives, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab, Sohail Shoukat Butt, confirmed that the program will now also cover the daughters of prisoners across the province. He described the move as “a ray of hope for innocent daughters of incarcerated individuals.”

According to Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, divisional directors have been instructed to compile necessary data of prisoners for inclusion in the program.

Acting promptly, Divisional Director Social Welfare Multan, Ms. Umme Farwah Hamdani, coordinated with DIG Prisons Multan and superintendents of jails in the division to collect the required information. Jointly with prison officials, questionnaires were developed to verify whether prisoners’ daughters had CNICs and marital status records.

Teams from the Social Welfare Department have already begun on-site registrations inside jails of Multan division. Notably, Multan is the first division in Punjab to complete data collection under this initiative.

So far, 124 applications from prisoners in Multan division have been received for the program, said official sources.