Peace committee reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Musarrat Jabeen, to review arrangements for the upcoming Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations. The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed, along with senior administrative and police officials from across the division.

Addressing the participants, MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar said that success in both religious and worldly matters can be achieved by following the example of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He emphasized the vital role of Ulema in spreading the message of peace and brotherhood.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen stated that the promotion of the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings from the pulpit and altar can transform society into a cradle of peace and security. She directed the administrative officers of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan districts to complete all necessary preparations in a timely manner. She also instructed that both government and key private buildings be beautifully decorated in accordance with the spirit of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

RPO Rai Babar Saeed stressed the need for promoting religious harmony among all schools of thought, highlighting its importance for peace and unity during the holy month.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, as well as members of the Divisional and District Peace Committees.

Religious scholars including Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Malik Allah Bakhsh Klyar, Ehsanullah Rahat, Syed Mujib Ali Gilani, Syed Gohar Mumtaz Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Kashif, Rao Muhammad Jamil, Allama Qari Abdul Rasheed Qadri, Mufti Iqbal Ahmad Naqshbandi, Ashfaq Ahmad Naqshbandi, Colonel Dr. Syed Shafiq Ahmed, Mufti Abdul Latif, Mufti Abdul Rauf, and Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa Saeedi also participated via video link. They expressed their commitment to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awwal with religious devotion and respect.

The meeting concluded with special prayers for the safety, stability, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan.