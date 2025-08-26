CM Bugti Vows To Make Quetta Model City In Terms Of Environmental Improvement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday expressed his determination that the provincial capital Quetta would be made a model city in terms of environmental improvement and cleanliness so that it could become an example for other cities as well.
He said this while chairing an important meeting of the Safa Quetta Integrated Solid Waste Management Project at the Chief Minister Secretariat.
In the meeting, it was decided to ban the use of plastic bags across Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta.
While briefing the meeting, it was informed that an average of one thousand tons of garbage is being collected daily from 84 wards of Quetta, while 281 thousand tons of garbage have been disposed of from the city so far.
It was further informed that the cleaning of 18 major drains of the city has also been completed.
While directing to make the project more effective and efficient, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the ban on plastic bags would not only save the environment from pollution but could also improve the cleanliness and beauty of the city.
He said that these steps initiated by the government could be successful only when the people cooperate fully in them.
On this occasion, he urged the citizens to promote the use of eco-friendly bags instead of plastic bags.
