Muzaffargarh Police Holds Open Court To Address Citizen Concerns

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Easy Access" initiative, ASP Ali Ahmed organized an open court in the police office in Muzaffargarh.

According to APP correspondent, citizens from across the district attended, and ASP Ali Ahmed personally heard their problems, issuing orders for immediate solutions.

Ali Ahmed stated that practical steps are being taken under a systematic feedback system to solve citizen problems.

The police are working to improve service delivery, with daily hearings at the district headquarters, as per DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah's instructions.

