Muzaffargarh Police Holds Open Court To Address Citizen Concerns
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Easy Access" initiative, ASP Ali Ahmed organized an open court in the police office in Muzaffargarh.
According to APP correspondent, citizens from across the district attended, and ASP Ali Ahmed personally heard their problems, issuing orders for immediate solutions.
Ali Ahmed stated that practical steps are being taken under a systematic feedback system to solve citizen problems.
The police are working to improve service delivery, with daily hearings at the district headquarters, as per DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah's instructions.
APP/sbn/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh police holds open court to address citizen concerns5 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among children of miners5 minutes ago
-
100 modern electric buses on their way to Punjab : CM5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to make Quetta model city in terms of environmental improvement5 minutes ago
-
CM extends Dhee Rani program to daughters of prisoners5 minutes ago
-
SALU updates curriculum, approves new courses5 minutes ago
-
Peace committee reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal5 minutes ago
-
Civil defence officers honoured for courageous service during Indian aggression5 minutes ago
-
Three-day horticulture training starts at AARI5 minutes ago
-
DC for effective measures to curb illegal gold mining of placer gold15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh15 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 406,200 cusecs water15 minutes ago