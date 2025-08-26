DC For Effective Measures To Curb Illegal Gold Mining Of Placer Gold
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud devised a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of illegal mining activities, particularly illegal extraction of placer gold.
The meeting, besides others, was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Officers of the district administration, police, Minerals, Forest and other relevant departments and institutions.
The departments concerned briefed the meeting in detail on illegal mining activities in the district and said that it is causing severe damage to the environment, including soil erosion, water contamination and deforestation, besides resulting in insignificant losses to the national resources.
The DC directed that, in line with the decision of the Provincial Cabinet, strict implementation of the ban imposed under Section 144 Cr. P.C. against the illegal mining must be ensured.
He emphasized that strict and immediate legal action should be taken against all those involved in illegal mining.
He further directed that joint teams of the administration and police should conduct regular patrolling and maintain strict vigilance at sensitive locations.
The DC also directed the Minerals Department and other concerned agencies to play an active role in the field and submit reports to the DC office on a regular basis.
He stressed the need to launch a public awareness campaign to inform the people that illegal mining is a punishable offense that not only damages national resources but also has negative impacts on the environment and society.
He further directed that all institutions should take coordinated and joint measures to ensure a permanent solution to the problem of illegal mining.
He stressed for close coordination of all the departments with the district administration and to submit weekly progress reports for regular review.
