Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among Children Of Miners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Scholarship cheques distributed among children of miners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissionerate of Mines Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday organized a ceremony to distribute scholarship cheques among children of marble mine workers.

The cheques were distributed among miners with the support of Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) and Marble Mine Workers Tarko Hills Swabi.

Addressing the ceremony, President PWF, Iftikhar Ahmad appreciated the endeavor of government and suggested to further support the families of miners working in marble mines.

He urged authorities to arrange first aid medicines and an ambulance for the mine workers. He also appreciated efforts of commissionrate and said that death grant, disable grant and dowry grant reflects the commitment of government to support mine workers.

