Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, in a meeting also attended by PPP Women's Wing head, Faryal Talpur.

During the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed that all possible measures be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in Sukkur city during the monsoon rains. He emphasised that measures should be taken on a priority basis to address any emergency that may arise.

Barrister Arsalan Sheikh briefed the Chairman on the preparations made by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to deal with the monsoon rains.

He stated that the SMC has taken advanced measures to ensure the city's preparedness, including cleaning of stormwater drains, provision of alternative power arrangements at dewatering stations, and installation of dewatering pumps in low-lying areas.

The Mayor also thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for assigning him the additional responsibility of Secretary Information of PPP Sukkur Division.