Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets Mayor Of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, in a meeting also attended by PPP Women's Wing head, Faryal Talpur.

During the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed that all possible measures be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in Sukkur city during the monsoon rains. He emphasised that measures should be taken on a priority basis to address any emergency that may arise.

Barrister Arsalan Sheikh briefed the Chairman on the preparations made by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to deal with the monsoon rains.

He stated that the SMC has taken advanced measures to ensure the city's preparedness, including cleaning of stormwater drains, provision of alternative power arrangements at dewatering stations, and installation of dewatering pumps in low-lying areas.

The Mayor also thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for assigning him the additional responsibility of Secretary Information of PPP Sukkur Division.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan