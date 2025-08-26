Civil defence officers honoured for courageous service during Indian aggression

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Appreciation certificates were distributed among officers, employees, and volunteers of the Civil Defence Department Bahawalpur in recognition of their courageous and dedicated service during the Indian aggression in "Markaz-e-Haq." A dignified ceremony was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, presided over by Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defence, Dr. Farhan Farooq.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Farhan Farooq commended the professional conduct, unwavering determination, and sacrifices made by Civil Defence personnel in defending the nation. He stated that during the Indian aggression, the department not only fulfilled its responsibilities with excellence but also played a vital role in neutralizing threats and protecting national integrity.

He emphasized that the timely and effective actions of the Civil Defence Department were instrumental in safeguarding the public and upholding the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to individuals in recognition of their outstanding service. Those present at the ceremony included Assistant Director Civil Defence Rana Tariq Javed, Chief Warden Jam Sohil Majeed, Additional Chief Warden Tahir Saeed Ramey, Bomb Disposal Commander Shahid Shehzad, along with other Civil Defence wardens and personnel.

The event reflected the administration’s acknowledgment of the unsung heroes who continue to serve the nation with commitment and bravery in times of need.