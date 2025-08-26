Three-day horticulture training starts at AARI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Horticulture Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), in collaboration with the private sector, has launched a three-day training program aimed at equipping orchard growers and related stakeholders with modern agricultural practices. The training sessions are being held at the AARI library Hall and will continue until August 28, 2025.

The program was inaugurated by Dr. Javed Ahmad, Chief Scientist Wheat Research at AARI. In his address at the opening ceremony, Dr. Ahmad emphasized the importance of practical guidance for orchardists on topics including nursery preparation, plantation techniques, orchard management, harvesting, value addition, and marketing of major fruits such as mango, citrus, dates, papaya, pomegranate, and guava.

He highlighted that subject experts from various fields—horticulture, post-harvest technology, soil science, agronomy, entomology, and plant pathology—will provide participants with the latest research insights and effective solutions to challenges in fruit production. He also reiterated the institute’s commitment to positioning AARI as a national hub for both agricultural research and professional training.

Chief Scientist Horticulture Malik Mohsin Abbas and Senior Scientist Muaz Aziz noted that the training is designed to impart practical and scientific knowledge through full utilization of AARI’s resources.

They added that the initiative would connect local growers with global horticultural trends, bridging the gap between research and field application.

During the technical sessions, mango expert Muhammad Atif delivered an in-depth lecture on certified nursery development. Other notable speakers included CCO Baghban Growers Organization Muhammad Aslam Maken, agricultural expert Dr. Shehzad Basra, CEO Green Circle Dr. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu, CCO Fatyana Seed Company Malik Sajid Fatyana, Marketing Manager Mian Owais Ahmad, and progressive orchard grower Raja Naeem Kayani. They addressed a range of topics including commercial-scale cultivation, orchard management, reduction of post-harvest losses, fruit export strategies, and value addition.

Speakers expressed their gratitude to government departments and private-sector master trainers for their collaboration in organizing the event. The first day of the training concluded with an interactive session where participants shared their field experiences and praised the technical knowledge gained, particularly in the areas of sustainable orchard management and market-oriented practices.