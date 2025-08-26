IRSA Releases 406,200 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 406,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 426,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.00 feet which was 147.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 240,000 cusecs and 245,400 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.95 feet, which was 170.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34,000 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 305,600, 230,200, 277,200 and 381,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 39,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 95,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
