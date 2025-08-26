SALU updates curriculum, approves new courses

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The board of Faculty (BoF) for the Faculty of Management Sciences at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Tuesday has approved significant updates to its curriculum, including the introduction of Fehm-ul-Qur’an courses for undergraduate students.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Dean Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari, under the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk.

The updated curriculum for the BS Commerce & Management Sciences program will be effective from the academic year 2025.

The BoF also discussed implementing the "Each One Teach One" program, a national initiative aimed at promoting education and literacy. A formal proposal will be presented for final approval in the next BoF meeting.