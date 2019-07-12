104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided on different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 232,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against three of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.