105,000 complaints out of 114,000 resolved in ten months: Federal Ombudsman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz said that the department have resolved 10,5000 complaints out of 114,000 during the first ten months of the ongoing year 2020.

Talking to media persons during his visit of Multan at Commissioner office here on Friday, Syed Tahir Shahbaz said that the federal ombudsman department striving hard to provide early justice to people on their complaints against more than 200 federal departments of the country. He said that the department providing opportunity to masses to defend their cases without hiring a lawyer. He said that the department had been established in 1983 and its working through its 13 regional offices across the country. He said that citizens could register their complaints through mobile APP, email or by hand at the ombudsman offices.

Federal Ombudsman said that electricity departments were on top position over complaints against it while Sui Gas at second and Nadra was on third position.

He told journalist that department deployed investigation officer within 24 hours of the complaints which submit its report within a week while the decision on the complaints was being made within 60 days. He said that there were only 35 to 36 complaints this year which were decided in more than 60 days.

Tahir Shahbaz maintained said that 80 percent complaints have been resolved after consensus between both parties.

He said that punishment was not his aim but it was top priority of him to provide justice to people by resolving their issues. He said that his visit of historical and city of saints Multan was to create awareness among masses about the department.

On this occasion, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Farhan Khosa, Senior Advisor Ejaz Qureshi, Mehmood Javed Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present.