UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,054 Transporters Book For Overloading

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

1,054 transporters book for overloading

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police booked 1,054 transporters for overloading in various areas of the metropolis, said the spokesperson on Saturday.

On the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, City Traffic Police took action against transporters for loading more than the prescribed amount of goods in vehicles in all sectors of Peshawar and booked 1,054 transporters.

It should be noted that the City Traffic Police Peshawar also informs the transporters not to overload and the damages caused by it.

He said that strict action was being taken against the vehicles obstructing the traffic while the city traffic police was taking all possible steps to keep the citizens of Peshawar safe from traffic accidents.

He further said that there is a legal ban on overloaded vehicles and strict legal action is being taken against the violators while no leniency will be shown to anyone in this regard.

Marwat directed the traffic police officers and personnel to take stern action against overloaded vehicles as per law.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Traffic All From

Recent Stories

ADJD launches its Ramadan Awareness Campaign

21 minutes ago

UAE joins Jordan&#039;s celebrations of 100 years ..

21 minutes ago

GCU introduces new advisory system for students

8 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini should not face migrant abuse tria ..

11 minutes ago

State land retrieved in lahore

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.