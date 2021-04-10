1,054 transporters book for overloading

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police booked 1,054 transporters for overloading in various areas of the metropolis, said the spokesperson on Saturday.

On the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, City Traffic Police took action against transporters for loading more than the prescribed amount of goods in vehicles in all sectors of Peshawar and booked 1,054 transporters.

It should be noted that the City Traffic Police Peshawar also informs the transporters not to overload and the damages caused by it.

He said that strict action was being taken against the vehicles obstructing the traffic while the city traffic police was taking all possible steps to keep the citizens of Peshawar safe from traffic accidents.

He further said that there is a legal ban on overloaded vehicles and strict legal action is being taken against the violators while no leniency will be shown to anyone in this regard.

Marwat directed the traffic police officers and personnel to take stern action against overloaded vehicles as per law.