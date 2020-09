(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :About 108 more corona cases were surfaced in Balochistan taking the tally to 13,798 on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 213,451 people had been screened so far. He said 12,770 had been recovered while 145 deaths had been recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.