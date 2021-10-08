UrduPoint.com

108 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fri 08th October 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 108 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2,33,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.6 million fine was imposed to power pilferers while cases were also got registered against five of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

