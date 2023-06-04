11 dead, 1135 injured in 1065 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eleven persons were dead and 1,135 injured in 1,065 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 627 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 508 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 on Sunday.

Further, the analysis showed that 519 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians, and 465 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 270 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Gujranwala 67 with 67 victims.

According to the data 878 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 31 vans, 12 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.