113 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

113 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan electric power company (Mepco) have caught 113 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,90,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.0 million fine was imposed while case was also registered against two power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

