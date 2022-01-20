1,131 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

Health officials on Thursday said that 1,131 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Health officials on Thursday said that 1,131 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 702 cases were reported on Wednesday while 479 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 113,688 cases were reported from the federal capital and 969 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 108,253 patients had recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad continues surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

The inspection teams also started taking action on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps.

The administration was asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams were directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.