11kg heroin recovered,three arrested in Faisalabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt of smuggling heavy quantity of heroin and arrested three accused, including a woman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt of smuggling heavy quantity of heroin and arrested three accused, including a woman

An ANF spokesman on Wednesday said the ANF team, on a tip-off, signaled a car to stop carrying three people, including a woman, near Motorway on Sargodha Road.

During checking, the team recovered 11kg heroin from the vehicle and arrested Kamran of Peshawar, Afshan Bibi and Muhammad Nauman.