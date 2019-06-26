UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11kg Heroin Recovered,three Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:01 PM

11kg heroin recovered,three arrested in Faisalabad

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt of smuggling heavy quantity of heroin and arrested three accused, including a woman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt of smuggling heavy quantity of heroin and arrested three accused, including a woman.

An ANF spokesman on Wednesday said the ANF team, on a tip-off, signaled a car to stop carrying three people, including a woman, near Motorway on Sargodha Road.

During checking, the team recovered 11kg heroin from the vehicle and arrested Kamran of Peshawar, Afshan Bibi and Muhammad Nauman.

Related Topics

Peshawar Motorway Road Vehicle Car Sargodha Women From

Recent Stories

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

13 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

15 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

25 minutes ago

Body of woman found in Sialkot

8 seconds ago

Germany tightens up arms sales outside EU, NATO

10 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal for comprehensive cra ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.