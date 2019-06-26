11kg Heroin Recovered,three Arrested In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:01 PM
The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt of smuggling heavy quantity of heroin and arrested three accused, including a woman
An ANF spokesman on Wednesday said the ANF team, on a tip-off, signaled a car to stop carrying three people, including a woman, near Motorway on Sargodha Road.
During checking, the team recovered 11kg heroin from the vehicle and arrested Kamran of Peshawar, Afshan Bibi and Muhammad Nauman.