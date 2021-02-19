12 candidates in run for by-polls on NA-221

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been finalized for holding by-polls on February 21, 2021 on NA-221 Tharparkar-I mainly consisting three eastern tehsils of the district Dahli, Chachro and Nangarparkar. The Commissioner Mirpurkhas division Abdul Waheed Sheikh, chaired a meeting on Friday along with DIG Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Lark to review and finalize the arrangements. As many as 281,900 voters are registered in the constituency including157,099 male and 1,24,801 females who would elect a member out of 12 contestants to represent the people of the constituency in the National Assembly in place of Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jailani who passed away due to Covid-19 in December 2020. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has fielded Nizamuddin Rahimoon for by-election who enjoys support of PML-Functional, Grand Democratic Alliance and former CM Sindh led Arbab group while Pakistan Peoples Party has nominated Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani- son of deceased MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah Jilani-as candidate.

Out of total 318 polling stations 161 are designated common while 79 are earmarked for male voters and 78 for females. The number of polling booths reserved for women is 401 out of the total 857 polling booths. Besides, 2350 polling staff had been deputed for performing election duties. The commissioner has directed to setup control rooms at district and tehsil level to monitor the polling process, security and other issues. Holding free and fair elections in a conducive environment was the responsibility of the administration, he said adding that he himself would monitor the entire process.

The meeting was informed that 95 polling stations were declared as highly sensitive,130 as sensitive and 93 as normal. For monitoring of highly sensitive polling stations CCTV cameras had been installed. The SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi informed that 1912 police personnel had been reserved for election duties to maintain a peaceful environment for polling staff as well as voters.The commissioner directed the DC Tharparkar to devise mobile teams on each Tehsil level so that they could immediately reach the polling stations in order to resolve arising issues. He also directed the DHO Dr. Gordhan Das to ensure the-provisions of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff with medicines on the Day of polling while same facilities must be available in hospital as well. The DIG police Zulfiqar Ali Lark assured security arrangements would be made to prevent untoward incidents at polling stations. Later on, the DC Muhammad Nawaz Soho through an office order has directed all officers and employees of Federal and provincial departments posted in the district to ensure their presence in respective offices and shall not leave headquarter or their office from February 19 to 23-2021 without prior-permission. Meanwhile, District Returning Officer Mian Muhammad Shahid has set up complaint cells at the offices of DRO and RO to receive and resolve issues regarding by-elections at the earliest. Any issue or complaint could be communicated to in charge DRO Cell Muhammad Imran at contact numbers 0232-920060 and mobile number 0310-1334166 and in charge RO complaint cell Abdul Hafeez at 0232-920061 and mobile Number 0312-3366855 and 0300-0991835.